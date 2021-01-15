Where does Jesus live? Where does Jesus live? Gospel of Sunday January 17 2021 II of ordinary time: Dear brothers and sisters, the passage from the Gospel of John that we will listen to on Sunday … More

Dear brothers and sisters, the passage from the Gospel of John that we will listen to on Sunday January 17 reminds us that in order to meet and know Jesus we must go to where He lives. But where does Jesus live? Benedict XVI, in a wonderful passage from the encyclical letter Deus caritas est, helps us to answer this question. In fact after having premised that in Jesus God made himself visible, he continues:

“Nor has the Lord been absent from subsequent Church history: he encounters us ever anew, in the men and women who reflect his presence, in his word, in the sacraments, and especially in the Eucharist. In the Church's Liturgy, in her prayer, in the living community of believers, we experience the love of God, we perceive his presence and we thus learn to recognize that presence in our daily lives. “ Benedict XVI, Deus Caritas Est, 17)