Francis Wants Heralds of the Gospel to Swallow the Bait

Francis sent a January letter to Felipe Eugenio Lecaros Concha, the president of the Heralds of the Gospel, in an attempt to convince him to accept the Vatican commissioners.
The letter says that “all branches” of the Heralds must be placed under guardianship, VidaNuevaDigital.com (February 3) writes. There is “no possibility of recourse.”
In September 25, the commissioner, former Aparecida Cardinal Damasceno, Brazil, was refused by the Heralds.
In the meantime, according to VidaNuevaDigital.com, Damasceno was able to enter the Herald’s male Society of Apostolic Life Virgo Flos Carmeli, and its female pendant Regina Virginum. Only the Herald’s International Association of the Faithful is still resisting.
Among the things the Vatican wants to change, is the Herald’s manual “Uses and Customs”. It regulates all aspects of daily life from how to pray or make the sign of the cross to the way of folding a napkin, washing one’s hands or brushing one’s teeth.
Its aim is to "glorify God through the beauty of each action," by taking care of "ceremony, composure and discipline" at all times.
A false “pope” like Francis has no ecclesiastical authority.
No catholic anywhere is bound by anything he says or does.
The true pope Benedict xvi has been effectively silenced , threatened and restrained confined to a form of house arrest in a Vatican secure enclosure.
Catholics worldwide have been asked to pray for him.
