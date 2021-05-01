Panel 2: Religious Exemptions for Title IX | EWTN News In Depth April 30, 2021 Title IX Religious Exemptions are vital for freedom of religion. Religious institutions have a right to practice their … More





Title IX Religious Exemptions are vital for freedom of religion. Religious institutions have a right to practice their faith authentically, and removing exemptions could prohibit religious universities from the ability to follow doctrines of their faith. President John Garvey, The Catholic University of America and Dr. Michael McLean, President of Thomas Aquinas College lay the groundwork for why religious institutions are vital for diversity of thought in higher education, the role Catholic universities play in helping minority communities and the importance of religious liberty.