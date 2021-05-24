Joe Biden is not delivering the commencement address for students at Notre Dame. His staff cites a scheduling conflict that will prevent him from attending. Joe won’t be getting an honorary degree … More

Joe Biden is not delivering the commencement address for students at Notre Dame. His staff cites a scheduling conflict that will prevent him from attending. Joe won’t be getting an honorary degree either. According to the Catholic News Agency, Biden has decided to break a 20-year tradition and not be a commencement speaker at Notre Dame. President Joe Biden will not be delivering the commencement address at the University of Notre Dame this year – although he was invited by the university to do so. On Tuesday, the university announced that it’s May 23 commencement speaker will be Jimmy Dunne, a finance executive and trustee of the university. During the last three presidential administrations, U.S. presidents or vice presidents have addressed the university’s commencement in their first year in office, but that trend will not continue in 2021.Todaysnews