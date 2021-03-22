1Bl. Clemens A. Von Galen:Catholic Sermons Defying the Nazis 1 of 10

Bishop August Count von Galen confronted the Nazis, exposing their actions against innocent German citizens, the Catholic orders, the mentally ill, and the old and infirm. He criticized the German government for usurping the role of parents in raising children.

There was swift retribution for these sermons. One of Hitler's aides, Reichsleiter Bormann, advised Adolf Hitler to take the Bishop

Bishop August Count von Galen

But they feared that they'd have to deal with the remainder of the Catholic population in the diocese of Munster.

Instead, they attacked persons close to the Bishop