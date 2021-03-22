1Bl. Clemens A. Von Galen:Catholic Sermons Defying the Nazis 1 of 10

Clicks4.2K
Button36 on Jul 20, 2008 THREE SERMONS IN DEFIANCE OF THE NAZIS
By
Blessed Clemens August Count Von Galen
Bishop of Münster, Germany
During the Third Reich (Nazi Germany)
Portrayed by Cal Beisang.
In these sermons, Bishop von Galen takes on the Nazis, exposing what they did to innocent German citizens, the Catholic orders, the mentally ill, the old and infirm and how the government was usurping the role of parents in raising children.
There was swift retribution for these sermons. Reichsleiter Bormann advised to Hitler that the Bishop should be taken into custody and be hanged. But, they feared that they'd have to deal with the remainder of the Catholic population in the diocese of Munster. Instead, they attacked those close to the Bishop. Twenty-four secular priests and 13 members of the regular clergy were deported into concentration camps. Ten lost their lives.
Even a so-called democracy can lose its way. Those in great positions of power should always be held accountable by their constituency through a stable system of checks and balances founded upon a constitution that upholds the Natural and Positive Divine Laws.
God bless.
A full biography of Bishop von Galen along with the complete manuscripts of these three sermons can be downloaded here:
www.churchinhistory.org/pages/booklets/vongalen(n).htm
These are published with permission from the Diocese of Munster and with permission from www.churchinhistory.org. Catholic Digital Studio thanks them very, very much.
Even a so-called democracy can lose its way. Those in great positions of power should always be held accountable by their constituency through a stable system of checks and balances which are founded upon a constitution which upholds the Natural and Divine Laws.
A full biography of Bishop von Galen along with the complete manuscripts of these three sermons can be downloaded here: Blessed August Von Galen's Biography and Sermon Transcripts.
These videos are published with permission from the Diocese of Munster and with permission from Church in History.
www.catholicdigitalstudio.com/antinazisermons.htm
