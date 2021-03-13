EWTN News Nightly | Friday, March 12, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden met virtually today with leaders of the Indo-Pacific, including Japan, India and Australia, to discuss … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden met virtually today with leaders of the Indo-Pacific, including Japan, India and Australia, to discuss plans to produce more vaccines and beat the deadly COVID-19 pandemic globally. On Sunday, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass to mark five hundred years of Christianity in the Philippines. The rector at the Pontifical Filipino College in Rome, Father Gregory Gaston, will be at the Mass and joins us to share what he hopes the Pope's message will be. The Knights of Columbus, the largest Catholic fraternal organization in the world, welcomes a new Supreme Knight. Patrick Kelly is the fourteenth Supreme Knight and heads the organization with more than two million members worldwide. Patrick Kelly joins to tell us how the organization is doing. Artifacts and relics from the first American-born Saint are being set to be displayed, following a generous donation. Several treasures from the life of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton have been moved to the National Shrine in her honor in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Executive Director of the National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, Rob Judge, joins us to discuss what some of the highlights of the collection are. And as Catholics await the coming of Easter, they continue to practice Lenten observances; those include prayer, fasting and almsgiving. Correspondent, Mark Irons tries to answer the question: is the fast food industry paying attention to the abstaining from meat during Lent? Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Friday, March 12, 2021On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden met virtually today with leaders of the Indo-Pacific, including Japan, India and Australia, to discuss plans to produce more vaccines and beat the deadly COVID-19 pandemic globally. On Sunday, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass to mark five hundred years of Christianity in the Philippines. The rector at the Pontifical Filipino College in Rome, Father Gregory Gaston, will be at the Mass and joins us to share what he hopes the Pope's message will be. The Knights of Columbus, the largest Catholic fraternal organization in the world, welcomes a new Supreme Knight. Patrick Kelly is the fourteenth Supreme Knight and heads the organization with more than two million members worldwide. Patrick Kelly joins to tell us how the organization is doing. Artifacts and relics from the first American-born Saint are being set to be displayed, following a generous donation. Several treasures from the life of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton have been moved to the National Shrine in her honor in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Executive Director of the National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, Rob Judge, joins us to discuss what some of the highlights of the collection are. And as Catholics await the coming of Easter, they continue to practice Lenten observances; those include prayer, fasting and almsgiving. Correspondent, Mark Irons tries to answer the question: is the fast food industry paying attention to the abstaining from meat during Lent? Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly