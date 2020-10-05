Clicks30

Webcam: rezar ante la tumba de San Josemaria

On 6 October, anniversary of the canonization of Saint Josemaria, at 7 pm Rome time ((UTC+2), live images of the casket with the mortal remains of the founder of Opus Dei will be transmitted for one …More
On 6 October, anniversary of the canonization of Saint Josemaria, at 7 pm Rome time ((UTC+2), live images of the casket with the mortal remains of the founder of Opus Dei will be transmitted for one hour. The faithful can access this transmission from this website or from the official channels in Youtube, Instagram and Facebook.

