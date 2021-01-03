The Epiphany in Italy. JamesWilletts on Dec 12, 2016 This video is about the celebration of Epiphany in Italy. (Epiphany - the 12th Night of Christmas) 6 January This festival is almost more popular … More

The Epiphany in Italy.



JamesWilletts on Dec 12, 2016 This video is about the celebration of Epiphany in Italy. (Epiphany - the 12th Night of Christmas) 6 January



This festival is almost more popular among Italian children than Christmas itself. 'La Befana' is an old woman, a character in Italian folklore, similar to Santa Claus, who visits all the children of Italy on the evening of 6 January to fill their socks with sweets if they are good or a lump of coal if they are bad.



In this video we see the 'Befana' stranded at the top of the tower of the Church of Sant’ Andrea In Orvieto, because her broomstick is broken and she cannot fly. Luckily the Fire Brigade comes to her assistance. Santa Clause himself drives the engine and climbs the ladder to rescue her, so that she can come down and distribute sweets to the children of the town.



Three wise men then arrive from the East, following a star, and go in procession to a grotto in the garden of the Church of San Giovenale, where they present gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh to the baby Jesus, as joyful crowds gather and celebrate in song.