Under cover of COVID, the Vatican is going haywire. In May, Dr. Fauci, Chelsea Clinton, and others will be speaking at a conference organized by the Vatican.





In May, Dr. Fauci, Chelsea Clinton, and others will be speaking at a conference organized by the Vatican.



