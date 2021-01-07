Memories of the Father's Visit to East Africa

It is already a year since the Prelate of Opus Dei, Mons. Fernando Ocariz, visited the region of East Africa. The fond memories we hold from those special days of 14th – 22nd December 2019.

The Father during the get-together with young men in Strathmore School.



"...one of the most important and moving scenes in the entire New Testament, the moment when Jesus is about to ascend into heaven when He addresses his very last words to his Apostles who are gathered around Him on a hill outside of Jerusalem near Bethany. He tells them "Go into the whole world and proclaim the good news to all creation" . With these words which are also addressed to us, Jesus expands our horizons. The world that the apostles knew was at most Israel. Most of them had spent their lives in small fishing towns along the shores of the Sea of Galilee. Now, however, they are told to go into the whole world preaching to all creation. We know that once, years earlier, Jesus had told them to go a little further into the sea, into a sea that they knew well, looking for the fish they had been catching all their lives. But now, as Jesus is leaving them, they are told to set out into the vast unfamiliar sea of the whole world, all nations, all races, all languages, all cultures, all professions, all social classes...



As we listen to our Lord's words today, we know that we have received exactly the same call to be apostles, to be fishers of men. We are apostles because we have been sent into the worl on a mission that is beyond our imagination, but within the plans of God..."



"The apostles were a tiny handful of people, without money and without power, in a Roman empire that was deeply hostile to their message. ...The people of those days did not know that they needed Jesus Christ. They were not seeking him. As St. Paul says, the Jews were seeking signs and Greeks were seeking wisdom.



On the sea of today's world where we have set out into the deep, we will find wind and waves. There will be many difficulties: atheism, relativism, materialism, ignorance. It can seem that we are living in the times spoken of by Amos the prophet in the Old Testament when he wrote : "'Behold the days are coming,' says the Lord God, 'when I will send a famine on the land, not a famine of bread, nor the thirst of water, but of hearing the word of the Lord.'" Yet we cannot be discouraged for both our reason and our faith tell us that where there is a famine, there is a deep hunger even if it's not understood, even if it is denied. And as Christians we have the solution to the problem, the food and the drink that is necessary for the human soul, the answer to all of the deepest questions. We know that what every human being needs is a person named Jesus Christ; this is the very need of all people: Jesus Christ. He is the answer to all the questions."

The Father cutting the 50th anniversary cake in Kibondeni College

The Father receives a gift during the get-together with ladies in PearlCrest



" St. Josemaría said that education should reach out equally to the intellect, the will and the heart. Intelligence: science, history, necessary knowledge. But also the will. We have to educate the will so that people will be masters of themselves, so that they will know how to control themselves, so that they will know how to dedicate their efforts to what they should. And then the heart. Educating the heart also means educating the affections. Knowing how to love people truly, with generosity and in an orderly manner."



The Father answering a question on education, in a get-together with men in Strathmore University Auditorium



"When you spend a lot of time in a recreational activity, although in principle rest is good, but if you spend too much time on Instagram, YouTube etc, you end up as a slave to those things. You no longer have the strength to say no and do what is worthwhile: to study, or as you said - it is very important - to make true friends with other people, to deal with other people face to face and not just by touching a screen. So one has to avoid this kind of slavery and one can decide what one really wants, not what one feels. And thus one should have a very clear goal: is my life just to rest? That’s absurd. Is it my studies, to form myself. And also so that one can end up wasting time in things that are damaging. And thus the greatest goal we can have is to look for Christ, to fulfil his will and for that we need to form ourselves very well, knowing ourselves to be called by God."



The Father's response to a question on social media and recreational time, during a get-together with young people in Strathmore School.

Get-together in Strathmore School with young people.



"These [Uganda] martyrs who were indeed martyrs for witnessing to chastity and purity, also give us the occasion to think that the effort, the struggle we have to make to keep clean, to maintain purity, has to be a consequence of faith."

The Father, in a get-together with men in Tusimba Study Centre



"Purity and chastity is not a burden. It is not an obligation that weighs us down. it is something that frees us. While in reality slavery to sensuality, slavery to impurity, enslaves the soul."



The Father, in a get-together with young ladies in Pearlcrest Hospitality Training Institute.





You can watch a summary video of the Father's visit to Kenya in December 2019 here

Memories of the Father's Visit to East Africa

With the Father, hakuna matata!

The Father in a get-together with young ladies in Pearlcrest Hospitality Training Institute.

The Father in a get-together with ladies in Kianda School.

The Father in a get-together with ladies in Kianda School.

The Father greets some of the families who came to see him in Pearlcrest.

The Father responding to a question from a student of Strathmore University during a general get-together in the university auditorium.

A group of young men from Kampala presented the Father with two songs on the happiness of Uganda

The Father answering a question from a young lady during a get-together for young people in Kianda School.





You can watch a summary video of the Father's visit to Uganda in December 2019 here and see more photos from the entire pastoral trip to East Africa here

It is already a year since the Prelate of Opus Dei, Mons. Fernando Ocariz, visited the region of East Africa. The fond memories we hold from those special days of 14th – 22nd December 2019."I want to tell you that we must always be very happy, even when we experience our limitations, our defects, the setbacks, the difficulties, the mistakes we make. We can be happy! Because God, Jesus, Our Lady, love us infinitely!""I repeat, be happy!""Marriage is also a vocation. St. Josemaria taught this from the beginning of the Work. The love between a man and a woman, the forming of a family, is humanly a very good thing, but with the strength of Christianity, with the strength of the Sacrament of Matrimony, it becomes a path to holiness.""Try to find ways to strengthen people's education and training, especially of younger people because they are the ones who will be able to raise the level of life in that neighbourhood and in other neighbourhoods. First, by each of you truly fostering the deep desire to help others as much as you can, because that is something essential to Christianity. Jesus Christ said, "Whatever you do for someone, you do it for me.""My dream for Kenya is that it will become a more prosperous country, and that you Kenyans will love each other more and more. And at the same time that Christianity, the Christian faith, grows more and more. And of course, I also dream that the Work, Opus Dei, will grow here so that it can help many more people."