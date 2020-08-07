The Sister Servants of the Eternal Word sing “I’ll Fly Away”

he Sister Servants of the Eternal Word, based in Birmingham, Alabama, are a contemplative-active community of nuns who are committed to evangelization through catechesis and retreats. Unfortunately, … More

he Sister Servants of the Eternal Word, based in Birmingham, Alabama, are a contemplative-active community of nuns who are committed to evangelization through catechesis and retreats. Unfortunately, their Casa Maria Retreat House hasn’t had many visitors since the onset of the world pandemic, but now they’ve recorded a song to let their visitors, both past and future, know that they are thinking of them.

They said during the song’s introduction:

“Hi everybody, we’re the Sister Servants from Birmingham, Alabama. We miss being with you in person, but we hope y’all enjoy our little musical entry.“