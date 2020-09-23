Pompeo Attacks Vatican: One Regime Calls the Other Regime a "Regime"

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who will visit the Vatican on September 29, has launched several attacks on the Vatican and its controversial China deal.On CIA-Twitter.com, Pompeo wrote that the Vatican “endangers its moral authority” by extending the 2018 agreement with China - as if a secular government would have any moral authority to judge the morality of somebody else.Pompeo or his ghost-writer reminded on FirstThings.com (September 18) that China is persecuting Christians like “Father Paul Zhang Guangjun, who was beaten and ‘disappeared’ for refusing to join the CCP-run Patriotic Catholic Association” (2019) - but then, the US and Pompeo support many regimes who persecute Catholics.“Communist authorities continue to shutter churches, spy on and harass the faithful, and insist that the Party is the ultimate authority in religious affairs,” Pompeo continues. Western regimes have outsourced this business to "private" media companies.The Vatican responded via the journalist Philip Pullella (Reuters.com, September 23) who writes that three senior anonymous Vatican officials were “taken aback” by Pompeo, Pullella writes.They defended the agreement because it gives the Vatican a direct channel for "dialogue" with Beijing.