The "Conservative" US Supreme Court Flops Again

Picture: Wikicommons, CC-BY-SA

The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear an appeal presented by parents who wish to keep boys out of their girls' school lavatories and locker rooms.The case was initiated by Oregon parents who didn’t want male students, presenting themselves as "females", in their girls’ toilettes.The Supreme Court did not state the reason for turning down the appeal. The big majority on the US Supreme Court is considered "conservative."