Archbishop Cordileone says abortion supporters should not receive Eucharist| SW News | 246 British bishop, Ireland primate pray for COVID victims in India The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic … More





British bishop, Ireland primate pray for COVID victims in India

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, which has caused its

health sector to buckle and fatalities to mount, has sent shockwaves around the

world. In response to the bleak scenario, Bishop Patrick McKinney of the

diocese of Nottingham in the UK has appealed to believers to offer up their

Friday penance for the suffering people in India. He also reached out to the

Indian expatriates in his diocese by promising to pray for their loved ones back

home.



USCCB report: 67 churches have been attacked in US since May 2020

In the US, there have been 67 cases of destructive vandalism against churches in

the country since May of last year – that is according to a report by the United

States Conference of Catholic Bishops. The episcopal conference says in the

report that the acts of vandalism include arson, desecration of graves, the

beheading of sacred statues and spraying of hateful graffiti.



President Biden’s home diocese of Wilmington gets new bishop

The Holy Father Pope Francis has appointed Monsignor William Koenig as the

10th bishop of Wilmington, which is the home diocese of US President Joe

Biden. Fr Koenig is presently serving as Vicar for Clergy for the Diocese of

Rockville Centre in New York.



Vatican issues 7 new invocations for Litany of St. Joseph

As part of the year dedicated to St Joseph, the Vatican has approved seven new

invocations to the litany of the saint. The Congregation for Divine Worship and

the Sacraments issued a letter to the presidents of episcopal conferences on May

the 1st, the feast of St Joseph the Worker, containing the new invocations. They

include titles such as Custos Redemptoris (Protector of the Redeemer), Minister

salutis (Minister of salvation), Patrone exsulum (Patron of refugees)

and Patrone pauperum (Patron of the poor).



Cardinal Bo initiates prayer campaign for Myanmar

In crisis-hit Myanmar, where civilian unrest against the military junta has been

intensifying after the February 1st coup, Archbishop of Yangon Cardinal

Charles Bo has urged believers to observe the Marian month of May by reciting

the rosary and taking part in adoration to pray for peace and justice. He has

urged priests and the faithful to take part in the rosary throughout the month,

and pray for a specific intention each week. In a pastoral letter, the cardinal has

dedicated the first week to peace, which will be followed by themes such as

justice, unity and human dignity in succession.



Haitian clergy, nuns held hostage released

There is good news from Haiti where after weeks of prayers and protests, the

remaining seven of ten Catholic nuns and priests being held hostage after being

kidnapped by a notorious gang have been released. On Friday April the 30th

five priests and two nuns, who were held captive by the infamous Haitian gang

‘400 Mawozo, were released "unharmed," and they are in good health according

to the Society of Priests of St. Jacques.



Archbishop Cordileone says abortion supporters should not receive Eucharist

Reiterating the perennial teaching of the Church, Archbishop Salvatore

Cordileone of San Francisco has said that believers who cooperate with abortion

should not receive Holy Eucharist. In his pastoral letter on the human dignity of

the unborn, Holy Communion and Catholics in public life, the Archbishop said

that those who directly support abortion as well as candidates “who advance

pro-abortion legislation, “are cooperating in grave moral sin in varying degrees.



Finnish MP faces criminal charges for tweeting Bible verses

In what is seen as a huge blow to freedom of speech in the Finland, the

prosecutor general has charged a parliamentarian and former Minister of the

Interior with criminal charges for tweeting Bible verses. Päivi Räsänen, a doctor

and mother of five, has been accused of engaging in “hate speech” and could be

sentenced to jail for two years. On June the 17th, 2019, the MP questioned

Lutheran Church authorities for officially sponsoring an LGBT pride event.



MORE FROM SHALOM WORLD

Shalom World's main website:

Shalom Media:

Shalom Tidings:

Shalom Media Store:



TO DOWNLOAD THE APP

iOS:

Android:



TO SUPPORT US

shalomworld.org/donate



SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook:

Twitter:

Instagram:

LinkedIn:

Subscribe: Archbishop Cordileone says abortion supporters should not receive Eucharist| SW News | 246British bishop, Ireland primate pray for COVID victims in IndiaThe second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, which has caused itshealth sector to buckle and fatalities to mount, has sent shockwaves around theworld. In response to the bleak scenario, Bishop Patrick McKinney of thediocese of Nottingham in the UK has appealed to believers to offer up theirFriday penance for the suffering people in India. He also reached out to theIndian expatriates in his diocese by promising to pray for their loved ones backhome.USCCB report: 67 churches have been attacked in US since May 2020In the US, there have been 67 cases of destructive vandalism against churches inthe country since May of last year – that is according to a report by the UnitedStates Conference of Catholic Bishops. The episcopal conference says in thereport that the acts of vandalism include arson, desecration of graves, thebeheading of sacred statues and spraying of hateful graffiti.President Biden’s home diocese of Wilmington gets new bishopThe Holy Father Pope Francis has appointed Monsignor William Koenig as the10th bishop of Wilmington, which is the home diocese of US President JoeBiden. Fr Koenig is presently serving as Vicar for Clergy for the Diocese ofRockville Centre in New York.Vatican issues 7 new invocations for Litany of St. JosephAs part of the year dedicated to St Joseph, the Vatican has approved seven newinvocations to the litany of the saint. The Congregation for Divine Worship andthe Sacraments issued a letter to the presidents of episcopal conferences on Maythe 1st, the feast of St Joseph the Worker, containing the new invocations. Theyinclude titles such as Custos Redemptoris (Protector of the Redeemer), Ministersalutis (Minister of salvation), Patrone exsulum (Patron of refugees)and Patrone pauperum (Patron of the poor).Cardinal Bo initiates prayer campaign for MyanmarIn crisis-hit Myanmar, where civilian unrest against the military junta has beenintensifying after the February 1st coup, Archbishop of Yangon CardinalCharles Bo has urged believers to observe the Marian month of May by recitingthe rosary and taking part in adoration to pray for peace and justice. He hasurged priests and the faithful to take part in the rosary throughout the month,and pray for a specific intention each week. In a pastoral letter, the cardinal hasdedicated the first week to peace, which will be followed by themes such asjustice, unity and human dignity in succession.Haitian clergy, nuns held hostage releasedThere is good news from Haiti where after weeks of prayers and protests, theremaining seven of ten Catholic nuns and priests being held hostage after beingkidnapped by a notorious gang have been released. On Friday April the 30thfive priests and two nuns, who were held captive by the infamous Haitian gang‘400 Mawozo, were released "unharmed," and they are in good health accordingto the Society of Priests of St. Jacques.Archbishop Cordileone says abortion supporters should not receive EucharistReiterating the perennial teaching of the Church, Archbishop SalvatoreCordileone of San Francisco has said that believers who cooperate with abortionshould not receive Holy Eucharist. In his pastoral letter on the human dignity ofthe unborn, Holy Communion and Catholics in public life, the Archbishop saidthat those who directly support abortion as well as candidates “who advancepro-abortion legislation, “are cooperating in grave moral sin in varying degrees.Finnish MP faces criminal charges for tweeting Bible versesIn what is seen as a huge blow to freedom of speech in the Finland, theprosecutor general has charged a parliamentarian and former Minister of theInterior with criminal charges for tweeting Bible verses. Päivi Räsänen, a doctorand mother of five, has been accused of engaging in “hate speech” and could besentenced to jail for two years. On June the 17th, 2019, the MP questionedLutheran Church authorities for officially sponsoring an LGBT pride event.MORE FROM SHALOM WORLDShalom World's main website: shalomworld.org Shalom Media: shalommedia.org Shalom Tidings: shalomtidings.org Shalom Media Store: shalommediastore.org TO DOWNLOAD THE APPiOS: apple.com/us/app/shalom-world-tv/id995030357 Android: google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ceino.shalomworld&hl=en_ TO SUPPORT USSOCIAL MEDIAFacebook: facebook.com/login/?next=https://www.facebook.com/shalomworld/ Twitter: twitter.com/shalomworldtv Instagram: instagram.com/shalomworldtv/ LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/shalom-world Subscribe: youtube.com/channel/UCErQl0ZF36rb667dMJCjC3A