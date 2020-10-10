The SSPV (Society of Pius V) is a society of priest dedicated to praying the Traditional Catholic Mass and sacraments. They are not sedevacantist. They do NOT say that the Papal throne is empty, but that the actions of popes who veer from the Traditional Catholic faith are schismatics, which is what the church (and saints) have always taught. Calling the SSPV sedevacantist is a Liberal talking point, empty rhetoric to discredit them in this time of error (666, 6 being a symbol of error) where right is considered wrong and lies are considered truth.