EASTER OCTAVE SATURDAY« Go into all the world andproclaim the good newsto the whole creation. »(Mark 16, 15)Mary Magdalene saw Christ,she who was delivered from seven demons.By wanting to announce the Good Newsof the Resurrection of the Redeemer, sherealizes that nobody believes her.We too are faced withto unbelieving people whorefuse to believe for various reasons.To believe that Jesus exists,we need to meet peoplewho speak of His Message of love.To believe that Jesus is Alive,we need to meet peoplewho live His Message of love.To believe that Jesus loves us,we need to meet peoplewho share His love.Touched by the Word, we begin to talk about Jesus.Touched by the Faith, we timidly witness to Jesus.Touched by the love of Jesus, we can no longer be silentand in turn, we share it.(L.C.)