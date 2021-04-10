EASTER OCTAVE SATURDAY
« Go into all the world and
proclaim the good news
to the whole creation. »
(Mark 16, 15)
Mary Magdalene saw Christ,
she who was delivered from seven demons.
By wanting to announce the Good News
of the Resurrection of the Redeemer, she
realizes that nobody believes her.
We too are faced with
to unbelieving people who
refuse to believe for various reasons.
To believe that Jesus exists,
we need to meet people
who speak of His Message of love.
To believe that Jesus is Alive,
we need to meet people
who live His Message of love.
To believe that Jesus loves us,
we need to meet people
who share His love.
Touched by the Word, we begin to talk about Jesus.
Touched by the Faith, we timidly witness to Jesus.
Touched by the love of Jesus, we can no longer be silent
and in turn, we share it.
(L.C.)
