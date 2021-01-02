British hospitals running out of beds and ventilators amid record surge in COVID-19 cases | ABC News. Experts say the new strain of coronavirus spreading across the UK is the most serious change to … More





Experts say the new strain of coronavirus spreading across the UK is the most serious change to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

British hospitals are running out of beds and ventilators as they deal with a record surge in cases.

Europe correspondent Nick Dole reports.



