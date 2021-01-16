Pope St. Pius V: Profile of a Strong Catholic Pope This informal discussion covers St. Pius V’s strict views. It covers his insistence on truthfulness, his detachment from relatives, his measures … More

Pope St. Pius V: Profile of a Strong Catholic Pope



This informal discussion covers St. Pius V’s strict views. It covers his insistence on truthfulness, his detachment from relatives, his measures against adultery, the disturbance of divine worship, pomp in marriages, and more. It also covers his renewal of the Bull Cum ex apostolatus officio of Pope Paul IV, his actions against heresy, etc.