Vigano: Rome Will Lose The Faith. Well not entirely all will lose the Faith as there will be those (some of the clergy and Laity in Rome and others outside of Rome) who give their lives for Our Lord Jesus Christ and His True Magisterium of the Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church. Other people will be preserved in protective refuges for the coming Era of Peace. Start paying attention to signs that the Holy Spirit may give you in your life but just know that the angel of light (satan) will give you many truths that seems from God and that appears to be holy to make you fall out of God's Grace by not doing God's Will....