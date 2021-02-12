Bl. Jordan of Saxony, Dominican Priest - February 13 ( C. 1190-1237) Blessed Jordan of Saxony was a German of noble descent. He received a pious upbringing, and was noted for his charity to the poor … More

( C. 1190-1237) Blessed Jordan of Saxony was a German of noble descent. He received a pious upbringing, and was noted for his charity to the poor from an early age. Educated in Germany, he received his masters' degree in theology at the University of Paris.

He joined the Order of Preachers in 1220 under Saint Dominic himself and became Prior-provincial of the Order in Lombardy in 1221. He succeeded Dominic as master-general of the Order in 1222. Under his administration, the Order spread throughout Germany, and into Denmark.

He was a noted and powerful preacher; one of his sermons brought Saint Albert the Great into the Order.

Jordan is the author of Libellus de principiis Ordinis Praedicatorum ("Booklet on the beginnings of the Order of Preachers"), a Latin text which is both the earliest biography of Saint Dominic and the first narrative history of the foundation of the Order.

Spiritual director of Blessed Diana d'Andalo, he helped her found the monastery of Saint Agnes.

He died in a shipwreck off the coast of Syria while on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land.