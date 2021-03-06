Darling of Oligarchs Media Defends Marthe Robin

Father Pierre Vignon, 66, published on March 3 a defence of the French mystic Marthe Robin (+1981) who lived in Châteauneuf-de-Galaure (Drôme).
The book is called “Marthe Robin, en vérité” (Marthe Robin, in truth), and is a reply to Father Conrad de Meester’s inquiry which accuses Robin of false mysticism.
Marthe spent 53 years in bed allegedly without eating and sleeping while suffering every Friday Christ’s Passion.
“Marthe wasn’t just playing” and “I considered her my mother,” Vignon writes. A priest of Valence Diocese (Drôme) to which Châteauneuf-de-Galaure belongs, he knew Marte during her last ten years well. For Vignon, Marthe was a great ecstatic.
Vignon became famous in France for having been the first cleric in August 2018 to charge Lyon Cardinal Barbarin with the false accusation that he had “hushed up” abuses.
Thus, Vignon became a darling of the oligarch media. In January 2019, the Church hating Liberation.fr published a panegyric to him. Naturally, Vignon is in favour of abolishing the priestly celibacy.
