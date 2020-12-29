Clicks3.8K
Sister Wendy's Grand Tour: Rome-
For another art review of Caravaggio's "Conversion of St. Paul", see: www.magnificat.com/…/index.asp
Sister Wendy Beckett leaves the confines of her order in Norfolk, England, to see the art of Europe. In this film, the destination is Rome and the Vatican, and the featured works are Bernini's statue of Apollo and Daphne, Caravaggio's painting the Conversion of St. Paul and Michaelangelo's Pietà. (1994)