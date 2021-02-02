Jesus said:
« I am the light of the world.
Whoever follows Me will not
walk in darkness, but will have
the light of life. »
(John 8, 12)
And...
« You are the light of the world. »
(Matthew 5, 14)
Today is the Feast ... ... ...
of Light,
of Candlemas,
of the Presentation of Jesus in the Temple,
Consacred Life Feast.
I wish us all to be so
filled with God, may it shine
from all sides, from everywhere
and all over the world !!!
This song shows us how this divine Light,
that we let shine, lights up the world.
Here is the link...
youtube.com/watch?v=cKkbIZtqhyQ
Clicks1
- Report
Social networks