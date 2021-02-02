Jesus said:« I am the light of the world.Whoever follows Me will notwalk in darkness, but will havethe light of life. »(John 8, 12)And...« You are the light of the world. »(Matthew 5, 14)Today is the Feast ... ... ...of Light,of Candlemas,of the Presentation of Jesus in the Temple,Consacred Life Feast.I wish us all to be sofilled with God, may it shinefrom all sides, from everywhereand all over the world !!!This song shows us how this divine Light,that we let shine, lights up the world.Here is the link...