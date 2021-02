EWTN Bookmark with Susan Tassone Airs on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET Encores on Monday at 5 a.m. & 5 p.m. ET and on Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. ET. More

EWTN Bookmark with Susan Tassone



Airs on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET Encores on Monday at 5 a.m. & 5 p.m. ET and on Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. ET.