Powerful: Priest Walks Through The Rain To Offer Last Rites

This picture was taken on July 8 after a massive freeway pile-up in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, under heavy rain.Father John Killackey FSSP was caught in his car behind the crumpled vehicles. He is a priest in Harrisburg and as just celebrated his first ordination anniversary.Killackey exited his car, walked form vehicle to vehicle to offer help and prayers. Reports on social media say that he gave the Last Rites to one person who was fatally wounded in the accident.