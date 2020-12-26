Clicks5
26 December 2020 Catholic Mass Daily Bible Reading
26 December 2020 Catholic Mass Daily Bible Reading
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 10,17-22.
Jesus said to His disciples: "Beware of men, for they will hand you over to courts and scourge you in their synagogues,
and you will be led before governors and kings for my sake as a witness before them and the pagans.
When they hand you over, do not worry about how you are to speak or what you are to say. You will be given at that moment what you are to say.
For it will not be you who speak but the Spirit of your Father speaking through you.
Brother will hand over brother to death, and the father his child; children will rise up against parents and have them put to death.
You will be hated by all because of my name, but whoever endures to the end will be saved."
Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB
Saint John Chrysostom (c.345-407)
priest at Antioch then Bishop of Constantinople, Doctor of the Church
Sermon for Good Friday "The Cross and the bandit"
"Lord, do not hold this sin against them" (Acts 7:60)
Let us imitate our Lord and pray for our enemies (…) He was crucified yet, at the same time, prayed to his Father for the sake of those who were crucifying him. But how could I possibly imitate our Lord, one might ask? If you want to, you can. If you weren't able to do it how could he have said: "Learn from me for I am meek and humble of heart"? (Mt 11:29) (…)
If you have difficulty in imitating our Lord, at least imitate him who is also his servant, his deacon. I would speak of Stephen. Just as Christ, in the midst of those crucifying him, without considering the cross, without considering his own predicament, pleaded with the Father on behalf of his tormentors (Lk 23:34), so his servant, surrounded by those who were stoning him, attacked by all, crushed beneath a hail of stones and without taking any account of the suffering they were causing him, said: "Lord, do not hold this sin against them" (Acts 7:60). Do you see how the Son spoke and how his servant prayed? The former said: "Father, forgive them for they know not what they do," and the latter said: "Lord, do not hold this sin against them". Moreover, to make us realize better the fervor with which he was praying, he did not just pray as he stood beneath the blows of the stones but he spoke on his knees with sincerity and compassion (…)
Christ said: "Father, forgive them for they know not what they do". Stephen cried out: "Lord, do not hold this sin against them". Paul, in his turn, said: "I offer up this sacrifice for my brethren, my kin according to race" (cf. Rm 9:3). Moses said: "If you would only forgive their sin! And if you will not, then strike me out of the book that you have written!" (Ex 32:32). David said: "May your hand fall on me and my kindred,"» (2 Sam 24:17). (…) What kind of forgiveness do we think we shall get if we ourselves do the opposite of what is asked of us and pray against our enemies, when the Lord himself, and his servants of both Old and New Testaments, direct us to pray on their behalf?
Saint John Chrysostom (c.345-407)
priest at Antioch then Bishop of Constantinople, Doctor of the Church
Sermon for Good Friday "The Cross and the bandit"
"Lord, do not hold this sin against them" (Acts 7:60)
Let us imitate our Lord and pray for our enemies (…) He was crucified yet, at the same time, prayed to his Father for the sake of those who were crucifying him. But how could I possibly imitate our Lord, one might ask? If you want to, you can. If you weren't able to do it how could he have said: "Learn from me for I am meek and humble of heart"? (Mt 11:29) (…)
If you have difficulty in imitating our Lord, at least imitate him who is also his servant, his deacon. I would speak of Stephen. Just as Christ, in the midst of those crucifying him, without considering the cross, without considering his own predicament, pleaded with the Father on behalf of his tormentors (Lk 23:34), so his servant, surrounded by those who were stoning him, attacked by all, crushed beneath a hail of stones and without taking any account of the suffering they were causing him, said: "Lord, do not hold this sin against them" (Acts 7:60). Do you see how the Son spoke and how his servant prayed? The former said: "Father, forgive them for they know not what they do," and the latter said: "Lord, do not hold this sin against them". Moreover, to make us realize better the fervor with which he was praying, he did not just pray as he stood beneath the blows of the stones but he spoke on his knees with sincerity and compassion (…)
Christ said: "Father, forgive them for they know not what they do". Stephen cried out: "Lord, do not hold this sin against them". Paul, in his turn, said: "I offer up this sacrifice for my brethren, my kin according to race" (cf. Rm 9:3). Moses said: "If you would only forgive their sin! And if you will not, then strike me out of the book that you have written!" (Ex 32:32). David said: "May your hand fall on me and my kindred,"» (2 Sam 24:17). (…) What kind of forgiveness do we think we shall get if we ourselves do the opposite of what is asked of us and pray against our enemies, when the Lord himself, and his servants of both Old and New Testaments, direct us to pray on their behalf?
Acts of the Apostles 6,8-10.7,54-59.
Stephen, filled with grace and power, was working great wonders and signs among the people.
Certain members of the so-called Synagogue of Freedmen, Cyrenians, and Alexandrians, and people from Cilicia and Asia, came forward and debated with Stephen,
but they could not withstand the wisdom and the spirit with which he spoke.
When they heard this, they were infuriated, and they ground their teeth at him.
But he, filled with the holy Spirit, looked up intently to heaven and saw the glory of God and Jesus standing at the right hand of God,
and he said, "Behold, I see the heavens opened and the Son of Man standing at the right hand of God."
But they cried out in a loud voice, covered their ears, and rushed upon him together.
They threw him out of the city, and began to stone him. The witnesses laid down their cloaks at the feet of a young man named Saul.
As they were stoning Stephen, he called out, "Lord Jesus, receive my spirit."
Psalms 31(30),3cd-4.6.8a.16b-17.
Be my rock of refuge,
a stronghold to give me safety.
You are my rock and my fortress;
for your name's sake you will lead and guide me.
Into your hands I commend my spirit;
You will redeem me, O LORD, O faithful God.
I will rejoice and be glad because of your mercy.
Rescue me from the clutches of my enemies and my persecutors.
Let your face shine upon your servant;
save me in your kindness.
