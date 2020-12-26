26 December 2020 Catholic Mass Daily Bible Reading Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 10,17-22. Jesus said to His disciples: "Beware of men, for they will hand you over to courts … More

26 December 2020 Catholic Mass Daily Bible Reading

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 10,17-22.

Jesus said to His disciples: "Beware of men, for they will hand you over to courts and scourge you in their synagogues,

and you will be led before governors and kings for my sake as a witness before them and the pagans.

When they hand you over, do not worry about how you are to speak or what you are to say. You will be given at that moment what you are to say.

For it will not be you who speak but the Spirit of your Father speaking through you.

Brother will hand over brother to death, and the father his child; children will rise up against parents and have them put to death.

You will be hated by all because of my name, but whoever endures to the end will be saved."

Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB

Saint John Chrysostom (c.345-407)

priest at Antioch then Bishop of Constantinople, Doctor of the Church

Sermon for Good Friday "The Cross and the bandit"

"Lord, do not hold this sin against them" (Acts 7:60)

Let us imitate our Lord and pray for our enemies (…) He was crucified yet, at the same time, prayed to his Father for the sake of those who were crucifying him. But how could I possibly imitate our Lord, one might ask? If you want to, you can. If you weren't able to do it how could he have said: "Learn from me for I am meek and humble of heart"? (Mt 11:29) (…)

If you have difficulty in imitating our Lord, at least imitate him who is also his servant, his deacon. I would speak of Stephen. Just as Christ, in the midst of those crucifying him, without considering the cross, without considering his own predicament, pleaded with the Father on behalf of his tormentors (Lk 23:34), so his servant, surrounded by those who were stoning him, attacked by all, crushed beneath a hail of stones and without taking any account of the suffering they were causing him, said: "Lord, do not hold this sin against them" (Acts 7:60). Do you see how the Son spoke and how his servant prayed? The former said: "Father, forgive them for they know not what they do," and the latter said: "Lord, do not hold this sin against them". Moreover, to make us realize better the fervor with which he was praying, he did not just pray as he stood beneath the blows of the stones but he spoke on his knees with sincerity and compassion (…)

Christ said: "Father, forgive them for they know not what they do". Stephen cried out: "Lord, do not hold this sin against them". Paul, in his turn, said: "I offer up this sacrifice for my brethren, my kin according to race" (cf. Rm 9:3). Moses said: "If you would only forgive their sin! And if you will not, then strike me out of the book that you have written!" (Ex 32:32). David said: "May your hand fall on me and my kindred,"» (2 Sam 24:17). (…) What kind of forgiveness do we think we shall get if we ourselves do the opposite of what is asked of us and pray against our enemies, when the Lord himself, and his servants of both Old and New Testaments, direct us to pray on their behalf?