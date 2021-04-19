Daily Mass with Fr. Frank Pavone: The Word and Service Join Fr. Frank for the Mass of Saturday, April 17th as we reflect on how the Christian community, in the power of the Resurrection, serves the … More

Daily Mass with Fr. Frank Pavone: The Word and Service



Join Fr. Frank for the Mass of Saturday, April 17th as we reflect on how the Christian community, in the power of the Resurrection, serves the needs of God's people.