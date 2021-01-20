President Donald Trump Issues Proclamation on Sanctity of Human Life His Final Day in Office | EWTN

Clicks10
President Donald Trump's last full day in the Oval Office is today, Tuesday, January 19th, 2021. Tomorrow President-Elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated at noon. One of President Trump's final acts in office was to make a Proclamation on "National Sanctity of Human Life Day, 2021," which is this Friday January 22. President-elect Biden, meanwhile, is preparing to help millions of migrants, including so-called Dreamers, become full-fledged citizens via a pathway to US citizenship. EWTN News Nightly White House correspondent Owen Jensen reports.
