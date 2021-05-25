May 26 - Saint Mary Ann Of Jesus Of Paredes

MAY 28, 2011

MAY 28, 2011DAILY PRAYER WITH REGNUM CHRISTITHE MASTER AND THE SLAVEMay 28, 2011Saturday of the Fifth Week of EasterFather Patrick Langan, LCJohn 15: 18-21Jesus said to his disciples: "If the world hates you, realize thatit hated me first. If you belonged to the world, the world would loveits own; but because you do not belong to the world, and I havechosen you out of the world, the world hates you. Remember the word Ispoke to you, 'No slave is greater than his master.' If theypersecuted me, they will also persecute you. If they kept my word,they will also keep yours. And they will do all these things to youon account of my name, because they do not know the one who sent me."Introductory Prayer: Lord, thank you for granting me theopportunity to be with you. There are things in life, Lord, thatattract me, but you attract me more. I hope in you, and I love you.Maybe I don't really understand what it means to love, and maybe Idon't love the way I should, but I do love you.Petition: Lord, help me to embrace my cross joyfully.1. Bearing the Burden: "The world hated me first." This is theincredible story of the Gospels. Christ came and the culture wasagainst him. As the story of Christ in the Gospel progresses, theforces of antagonism get worse: The dangers increase with the turningof every page. This was a real burden for Christ, the burden of aparent whose children turn against him. Perhaps I, too, feel thatburden. Perhaps I experience that rejection from those who love me orfrom those who don't believe.2. Loving Acceptance: Christ courageous and lovingly accepted thatburden. He did not complain. Perhaps he asked his Father for aneasier way. It is the same in our lives. I often face problems, evenwhen I want to do good. There comes a moment in life when I mustaccept my limitations and the limitations imposed on me by others.This is a memorable moment in life—the moment I accept mycross, like Christ did. That acceptance isn't easy, but at the sametime it fills my heart with a deep peace and sometimes even joy.3. Seeking Solutions: After I accept my cross, I experience a newcourage, and my imagination fires up. Love always looks forsolutions: Christ never stopped searching for ways to get through tothe culture. I must do the best I can to evangelize, even though Imay encounter opposition. With Christ's help, no obstacle is toogreat. He will help me to overcome all the problems I may encounter.The important thing is that I keep focused on the fulfillment of hiswill out of love. He will take care of the rest.Conversation with Christ: Lord, you know my burden. You know whatmakes me lose sleep, what I wake up worrying about. Help me to acceptit, as you accepted your cross.Resolution: I will stop complaining and see what I can do toalleviate the burdens and sufferings of others.