Clicks3.8K
May 26 - Saint Mary Ann Of Jesus Of Paredes breski1 May 28, 2010 (1614-1645) Mary Ann grew close to God and his people during her short life. The youngest of eight, Mary Ann was born in Quito, …More
May 26 - Saint Mary Ann Of Jesus Of Paredes
breski1 May 28, 2010 (1614-1645)
Mary Ann grew close to God and his people during her short life. The youngest of eight, Mary Ann was born in Quito, Ecuador, which had been brought under Spanish control in 1534. She joined the Secular Franciscans and led a life of prayer and penance at home, leaving her parents’ house only to go to church and to perform some work of charity. She established in Quito a clinic and a school for Africans and indigenous Americans. When a plague broke out, she nursed the sick and died shortly thereafter.
She was canonized by Pope Pius XII in 1950.
Comment:
Francis of Assisi overcame himself (and his upbringing) when he kissed the man afflicted with leprosy. If our self-denial does not lead to charity, the penance is being practiced for the wrong reason. The penances of Mary Ann made her more sensitive to the needs of others and more courageous in trying to serve those needs.
Quote:
"At times when especially impelled by love for God and fellowmen, she afflicted herself severely to expiate the sins of others. Oblivious then to the world around her and wrapped in ecstasy, she had a foretaste of eternal happiness. Thus transformed and enriched by God's grace, she was filled with zeal to care not only for her own salvation, but also for that of others to the utmost of her ability. She generously relieved the miseries of the poor and soothed the pains of the sick. And when severe public disasters such as earthquakes and plagues terrified and afflicted her fellow citizens, she strove by prayer, expiation and the offering of her own life to obtain from the Father of mercies what she could not accomplish by human effort" (Pope Pius XII).
breski1 May 28, 2010 (1614-1645)
Mary Ann grew close to God and his people during her short life. The youngest of eight, Mary Ann was born in Quito, Ecuador, which had been brought under Spanish control in 1534. She joined the Secular Franciscans and led a life of prayer and penance at home, leaving her parents’ house only to go to church and to perform some work of charity. She established in Quito a clinic and a school for Africans and indigenous Americans. When a plague broke out, she nursed the sick and died shortly thereafter.
She was canonized by Pope Pius XII in 1950.
Comment:
Francis of Assisi overcame himself (and his upbringing) when he kissed the man afflicted with leprosy. If our self-denial does not lead to charity, the penance is being practiced for the wrong reason. The penances of Mary Ann made her more sensitive to the needs of others and more courageous in trying to serve those needs.
Quote:
"At times when especially impelled by love for God and fellowmen, she afflicted herself severely to expiate the sins of others. Oblivious then to the world around her and wrapped in ecstasy, she had a foretaste of eternal happiness. Thus transformed and enriched by God's grace, she was filled with zeal to care not only for her own salvation, but also for that of others to the utmost of her ability. She generously relieved the miseries of the poor and soothed the pains of the sick. And when severe public disasters such as earthquakes and plagues terrified and afflicted her fellow citizens, she strove by prayer, expiation and the offering of her own life to obtain from the Father of mercies what she could not accomplish by human effort" (Pope Pius XII).
MAY 28, 2011
DAILY PRAYER WITH REGNUM CHRISTI
THE MASTER AND THE SLAVE
May 28, 2011
Saturday of the Fifth Week of Easter
Father Patrick Langan, LC
John 15: 18-21
Jesus said to his disciples: "If the world hates you, realize that
it hated me first. If you belonged to the world, the world would love
its own; but because you do not belong to the world, and I have
chosen you out of the …More
DAILY PRAYER WITH REGNUM CHRISTI
THE MASTER AND THE SLAVE
May 28, 2011
Saturday of the Fifth Week of Easter
Father Patrick Langan, LC
John 15: 18-21
Jesus said to his disciples: "If the world hates you, realize that
it hated me first. If you belonged to the world, the world would love
its own; but because you do not belong to the world, and I have
chosen you out of the …More
MAY 28, 2011
DAILY PRAYER WITH REGNUM CHRISTI
THE MASTER AND THE SLAVE
May 28, 2011
Saturday of the Fifth Week of Easter
Father Patrick Langan, LC
John 15: 18-21
Jesus said to his disciples: "If the world hates you, realize that
it hated me first. If you belonged to the world, the world would love
its own; but because you do not belong to the world, and I have
chosen you out of the world, the world hates you. Remember the word I
spoke to you, 'No slave is greater than his master.' If they
persecuted me, they will also persecute you. If they kept my word,
they will also keep yours. And they will do all these things to you
on account of my name, because they do not know the one who sent me."
Introductory Prayer: Lord, thank you for granting me the
opportunity to be with you. There are things in life, Lord, that
attract me, but you attract me more. I hope in you, and I love you.
Maybe I don't really understand what it means to love, and maybe I
don't love the way I should, but I do love you.
Petition: Lord, help me to embrace my cross joyfully.
1. Bearing the Burden: "The world hated me first." This is the
incredible story of the Gospels. Christ came and the culture was
against him. As the story of Christ in the Gospel progresses, the
forces of antagonism get worse: The dangers increase with the turning
of every page. This was a real burden for Christ, the burden of a
parent whose children turn against him. Perhaps I, too, feel that
burden. Perhaps I experience that rejection from those who love me or
from those who don't believe.
2. Loving Acceptance: Christ courageous and lovingly accepted that
burden. He did not complain. Perhaps he asked his Father for an
easier way. It is the same in our lives. I often face problems, even
when I want to do good. There comes a moment in life when I must
accept my limitations and the limitations imposed on me by others.
This is a memorable moment in life—the moment I accept my
cross, like Christ did. That acceptance isn't easy, but at the same
time it fills my heart with a deep peace and sometimes even joy.
3. Seeking Solutions: After I accept my cross, I experience a new
courage, and my imagination fires up. Love always looks for
solutions: Christ never stopped searching for ways to get through to
the culture. I must do the best I can to evangelize, even though I
may encounter opposition. With Christ's help, no obstacle is too
great. He will help me to overcome all the problems I may encounter.
The important thing is that I keep focused on the fulfillment of his
will out of love. He will take care of the rest.
Conversation with Christ: Lord, you know my burden. You know what
makes me lose sleep, what I wake up worrying about. Help me to accept
it, as you accepted your cross.
Resolution: I will stop complaining and see what I can do to
alleviate the burdens and sufferings of others.
meditation.regnumchristi.org
DAILY PRAYER WITH REGNUM CHRISTI
THE MASTER AND THE SLAVE
May 28, 2011
Saturday of the Fifth Week of Easter
Father Patrick Langan, LC
John 15: 18-21
Jesus said to his disciples: "If the world hates you, realize that
it hated me first. If you belonged to the world, the world would love
its own; but because you do not belong to the world, and I have
chosen you out of the world, the world hates you. Remember the word I
spoke to you, 'No slave is greater than his master.' If they
persecuted me, they will also persecute you. If they kept my word,
they will also keep yours. And they will do all these things to you
on account of my name, because they do not know the one who sent me."
Introductory Prayer: Lord, thank you for granting me the
opportunity to be with you. There are things in life, Lord, that
attract me, but you attract me more. I hope in you, and I love you.
Maybe I don't really understand what it means to love, and maybe I
don't love the way I should, but I do love you.
Petition: Lord, help me to embrace my cross joyfully.
1. Bearing the Burden: "The world hated me first." This is the
incredible story of the Gospels. Christ came and the culture was
against him. As the story of Christ in the Gospel progresses, the
forces of antagonism get worse: The dangers increase with the turning
of every page. This was a real burden for Christ, the burden of a
parent whose children turn against him. Perhaps I, too, feel that
burden. Perhaps I experience that rejection from those who love me or
from those who don't believe.
2. Loving Acceptance: Christ courageous and lovingly accepted that
burden. He did not complain. Perhaps he asked his Father for an
easier way. It is the same in our lives. I often face problems, even
when I want to do good. There comes a moment in life when I must
accept my limitations and the limitations imposed on me by others.
This is a memorable moment in life—the moment I accept my
cross, like Christ did. That acceptance isn't easy, but at the same
time it fills my heart with a deep peace and sometimes even joy.
3. Seeking Solutions: After I accept my cross, I experience a new
courage, and my imagination fires up. Love always looks for
solutions: Christ never stopped searching for ways to get through to
the culture. I must do the best I can to evangelize, even though I
may encounter opposition. With Christ's help, no obstacle is too
great. He will help me to overcome all the problems I may encounter.
The important thing is that I keep focused on the fulfillment of his
will out of love. He will take care of the rest.
Conversation with Christ: Lord, you know my burden. You know what
makes me lose sleep, what I wake up worrying about. Help me to accept
it, as you accepted your cross.
Resolution: I will stop complaining and see what I can do to
alleviate the burdens and sufferings of others.
meditation.regnumchristi.org
May 28 Saint Mary Ann Of Jesus Of Paredes
Mary Ann grew close to God and his people during her short life. The youngest of eight, Mary Ann was born in Quito, Ecuador, which had been brought under Spanish control in 1534. She joined the Secular Franciscans and led a life of prayer and penance at home, leaving her parents’ house only to go to church and to perform some work of charity. She …More
Mary Ann grew close to God and his people during her short life. The youngest of eight, Mary Ann was born in Quito, Ecuador, which had been brought under Spanish control in 1534. She joined the Secular Franciscans and led a life of prayer and penance at home, leaving her parents’ house only to go to church and to perform some work of charity. She …More
May 28 Saint Mary Ann Of Jesus Of Paredes
Mary Ann grew close to God and his people during her short life. The youngest of eight, Mary Ann was born in Quito, Ecuador, which had been brought under Spanish control in 1534. She joined the Secular Franciscans and led a life of prayer and penance at home, leaving her parents’ house only to go to church and to perform some work of charity. She established in Quito a clinic and a school for Africans and indigenous Americans. When a plague broke out, she nursed the sick and died shortly thereafter. She was canonized by Pope Pius XII in 1950. Comment: Francis of Assisi overcame himself (and his upbringing) when he kissed the man afflicted with leprosy. If our self-denial does not lead to charity, the penance is being practiced for the wrong reason. The penances of Mary Ann made her more sensitive to the needs of others and more courageous in trying to serve those needs. Quote: "At times when especially impelled by love for God and fellowmen, she afflicted herself severely to expiate the sins of others. Oblivious then to the world around her and wrapped in ecstasy, she had a foretaste of eternal happiness. Thus transformed and enriched by God's grace, she was filled with zeal to care not only for her own salvation, but also for that of others to the utmost of her ability. She generously relieved the miseries of the poor and soothed the pains of the sick. And when severe public disasters such as earthquakes and plagues terrified and afflicted her fellow citizens, she strove by prayer, expiation and the offering of her own life to obtain from the Father of mercies what she could not accomplish by human effort" (Pope Pius XII). www.americancatholic.org/Features/Saints/saint.aspx
Mary Ann grew close to God and his people during her short life. The youngest of eight, Mary Ann was born in Quito, Ecuador, which had been brought under Spanish control in 1534. She joined the Secular Franciscans and led a life of prayer and penance at home, leaving her parents’ house only to go to church and to perform some work of charity. She established in Quito a clinic and a school for Africans and indigenous Americans. When a plague broke out, she nursed the sick and died shortly thereafter. She was canonized by Pope Pius XII in 1950. Comment: Francis of Assisi overcame himself (and his upbringing) when he kissed the man afflicted with leprosy. If our self-denial does not lead to charity, the penance is being practiced for the wrong reason. The penances of Mary Ann made her more sensitive to the needs of others and more courageous in trying to serve those needs. Quote: "At times when especially impelled by love for God and fellowmen, she afflicted herself severely to expiate the sins of others. Oblivious then to the world around her and wrapped in ecstasy, she had a foretaste of eternal happiness. Thus transformed and enriched by God's grace, she was filled with zeal to care not only for her own salvation, but also for that of others to the utmost of her ability. She generously relieved the miseries of the poor and soothed the pains of the sick. And when severe public disasters such as earthquakes and plagues terrified and afflicted her fellow citizens, she strove by prayer, expiation and the offering of her own life to obtain from the Father of mercies what she could not accomplish by human effort" (Pope Pius XII). www.americancatholic.org/Features/Saints/saint.aspx