Clicks850
The Oratory of the Most Holy Cross, Rome/Oratorio del SS.mo Crocifisso. on February 27, 2015. Oratorio del SS.mo Crocifisso [Chiesa (Oratorio) of Santissimo Crocifisso)] was built by G.Della Porta …More
The Oratory of the Most Holy Cross, Rome/Oratorio del SS.mo Crocifisso.
on February 27, 2015. Oratorio del SS.mo Crocifisso [Chiesa (Oratorio) of Santissimo Crocifisso)] was built by G.Della Porta in 1568 on the ancient ruins adapted for the hay-loft and on a medieval religious construction, for the Confraternity of Crucifix. The confraternity was founded to venerate the Crucifix (crocifisso) from nearby Chiesa di S.Marcello.
The Brotherhood of the Crocifisso was founded in 1520 to preserve the veneration of a crucified who miraculously got over a fire in 1519 which ultimately destroyed the close church of San Marcello. In 1559 the brothers ordered the construction of the community house and of an oratory based on a project by Giacomo Della Porta.
Interior of the oratory is covered by frescoes with the scenes representing "Triumph of the Cross" painted by Roman mannerists in the end of the 16th century. At present it is a seat of one of the Oratorio Musicale Romano (musical institutions). The musical tradition of the oratory comes from the 1639, when the first executions of the 15 musical "oratories" by Giacomo Carissimi took place here.
The façade is based on two orders tripartite into pilaster strips. On the lower one there is anarchitraved portal surrounded by empty niches. In the upper order, a big tomb stone was placed in memory of Cardinal Farnese, who contributed to the building of the oratory. The interior, based on a unique nave,embodies frescoed walls with stories of the Cross, works by Pomarancio, P.Nogari, B. Croce, C. Nebbia, G. De Vecchi (C.XVI - XVII). It was also host of musical concerts. Most prominently starting in 1639, when the first performances of fifteen musical oratorios [oratories] by Giacomo Carissimi and Emilio de' Cavalieri occurred here.
Address:
[Chiesa (Oratorio) of Santissimo Crocifisso)]/ Oratorio del SS.mo Crocifisso/ Oratorio Musicale Romano (musical institution)
Piazza dell'Oratorio, 70
00187, Rome, Lazio, Italy
Zone: Rione Trevi (Quirinale-Tritone-Barberini) (Roma centro)
Oratorio del SS.mo Crocifisso/ Oratorio Musicale Romano (musical institution) is Shown By "Map E Zone" As "105"
Hours: The oratory is semi-public, so it is possible to visit it most days. Every day 7:00am-12:00am 4:30pm-07:00pm, Masses: Weekdays 7:00am, Holidays 8:00am
Telephone: 0039 06 679701, 06 67 97 017
rometour.org/…omano-musical-institution.html
on February 27, 2015. Oratorio del SS.mo Crocifisso [Chiesa (Oratorio) of Santissimo Crocifisso)] was built by G.Della Porta in 1568 on the ancient ruins adapted for the hay-loft and on a medieval religious construction, for the Confraternity of Crucifix. The confraternity was founded to venerate the Crucifix (crocifisso) from nearby Chiesa di S.Marcello.
The Brotherhood of the Crocifisso was founded in 1520 to preserve the veneration of a crucified who miraculously got over a fire in 1519 which ultimately destroyed the close church of San Marcello. In 1559 the brothers ordered the construction of the community house and of an oratory based on a project by Giacomo Della Porta.
Interior of the oratory is covered by frescoes with the scenes representing "Triumph of the Cross" painted by Roman mannerists in the end of the 16th century. At present it is a seat of one of the Oratorio Musicale Romano (musical institutions). The musical tradition of the oratory comes from the 1639, when the first executions of the 15 musical "oratories" by Giacomo Carissimi took place here.
The façade is based on two orders tripartite into pilaster strips. On the lower one there is anarchitraved portal surrounded by empty niches. In the upper order, a big tomb stone was placed in memory of Cardinal Farnese, who contributed to the building of the oratory. The interior, based on a unique nave,embodies frescoed walls with stories of the Cross, works by Pomarancio, P.Nogari, B. Croce, C. Nebbia, G. De Vecchi (C.XVI - XVII). It was also host of musical concerts. Most prominently starting in 1639, when the first performances of fifteen musical oratorios [oratories] by Giacomo Carissimi and Emilio de' Cavalieri occurred here.
Address:
[Chiesa (Oratorio) of Santissimo Crocifisso)]/ Oratorio del SS.mo Crocifisso/ Oratorio Musicale Romano (musical institution)
Piazza dell'Oratorio, 70
00187, Rome, Lazio, Italy
Zone: Rione Trevi (Quirinale-Tritone-Barberini) (Roma centro)
Oratorio del SS.mo Crocifisso/ Oratorio Musicale Romano (musical institution) is Shown By "Map E Zone" As "105"
Hours: The oratory is semi-public, so it is possible to visit it most days. Every day 7:00am-12:00am 4:30pm-07:00pm, Masses: Weekdays 7:00am, Holidays 8:00am
Telephone: 0039 06 679701, 06 67 97 017
rometour.org/…omano-musical-institution.html
Confraternity of Crucifix. The confraternity was founded to venerate the Crucifix (crocifisso) from nearby Chiesa di S.Marcello.
The Brotherhood of the Crocifisso was founded in 1520 to preserve the veneration of a crucified who miraculously got over a fire in 1519 which ultimately destroyed the close church of San Marcello. In 1559 the brothers ordered the construction of the community …More
The Brotherhood of the Crocifisso was founded in 1520 to preserve the veneration of a crucified who miraculously got over a fire in 1519 which ultimately destroyed the close church of San Marcello. In 1559 the brothers ordered the construction of the community …More
Confraternity of Crucifix. The confraternity was founded to venerate the Crucifix (crocifisso) from nearby Chiesa di S.Marcello.
The Brotherhood of the Crocifisso was founded in 1520 to preserve the veneration of a crucified who miraculously got over a fire in 1519 which ultimately destroyed the close church of San Marcello. In 1559 the brothers ordered the construction of the community house and of an oratory based on a project by Giacomo Della Porta. Was there:Christmas in Rome Pt. 4 (END)
The Brotherhood of the Crocifisso was founded in 1520 to preserve the veneration of a crucified who miraculously got over a fire in 1519 which ultimately destroyed the close church of San Marcello. In 1559 the brothers ordered the construction of the community house and of an oratory based on a project by Giacomo Della Porta. Was there:Christmas in Rome Pt. 4 (END)