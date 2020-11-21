Reflection on Ps 39:7

“Surely every man walks about like a shadow; surely they busy themselves in vain; he heaps up riches, and does not know who will gather them.”

“Lord, make me to know my end, and what is the measure of my days, that I may know how frail I am. Indeed, You have made my days as handbreaths, and my age is as nothing before you; certainly every man at his best state is but vapour.”

“And now, Lord, what do I wait for? My hope is in You. Deliver me from all my transgressions!”

“Hear my prayer, O Lord, and give ear to my cry; do not be silent at my tears.”

love never ends





This verse of the Psalm points to a profound truth concerning the brevity of our lives, the reality of death, and human blindness which avoids the thought of death as well as the thought of what will happen to the riches that man has accumulated. In other words, it points to vanity. In the previous verses 5 and 6 it is said:Who among us humans is aware of this reality that concerns each of us? Therefore, it is also said in the word of life that every man walks about like a shadow, that is, like someone who does not respect reality.Verse 7, which we will repeat for two weeks as the word of life, is followed by verse 8 which shows the solution.And in verse 13, the psalmist cries:True wisdom is to think about the end. We will leave everything around us: our belongings, our property, our dearest ones. We will take nothing into eternity. But Scripture says that. And the Apostle says what love is like. It is patient, it does not envy, it is not proud, it does not behave rudely, it does not seek its own, it keeps no record of wrongs. It does not rejoice in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth. So love is intrinsically linked to truth. Pure love, agape, means that we are to give God the first place, that is, to love Him with all our heart, with all our soul and with all our strength, and we are to experience this above all in interior prayer. Here we first give God our sins and then we give Him all our problems and worries. This is the way out of the futility of life and a taste of a happy eternity into which we shall sooner or later enter.If we have a personal relationship with Jesus, we know that in Him our sins are forgiven, He gives us the strength to overcome even the most difficult life situations. With Him, we are to pass through the gate of death to a happy eternity.