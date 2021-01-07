A community of nuns asked me to tell what St. Brother André meant to me. So here I am sharing it with you too ...Regarding Brother André .... We ain't seen nothing yet!Saturday, on October 16th 2010, I went to St-Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal to attend Holy Mass, followed by the Vigil of prayers which becan on evening, lasted all night and ended the next morning at 4 a.m. by the Holy Mass of the Canonization of Brother André, broadcast live from Rome, on a giant screen.All this took place in the Crypt. What joy I felt in my heart when for the very first time I heard these words:"Saint Brother André."Pope Benedict XVI had just declared Saint, this dear friend of the sicks and the poors. I was so happy that we kept his title of Brother! When, at the top of my lungs, my scream resounded in the assembly, I suddenly remembered all the graces I had received through the intercession of humble Brother André and that of St. Joseph. It must be said that I always addressed my prayers to both of them, at the same time.My friendship with Brother André began when I turned 16. On the very day of my birthday, in February, when it was - 40 degrees, I went by bus to the Oratory, begging Brother André and St-Joseph to find me a lover with who I could get married with and start a family. All this by living constantly happy, of course. A month and a half later, I was going out with the one who is now my husband.During dating, which still lasted four years, I suffered a great emotional shock that led to huge depression and horrible sleepless nights for a long year. As I did not want to numb myself with medication, I prefered to go to St-Joseph's Oratory and ask my two new friends, Brother André and St-Joseph, for my healing.It was in tears and supplications that I rubbed my temples with St. Joseph's oil, in order to heal my moods and everything that had traumatized me. I became seriously ill thereafter, to the point of being condemned to die.It was not that I had been forgotten, but I understood that I had to, through this physical illness, enter my heart and discover that to return to health, I had to forgive while having faith. After taking a step of true forgiveness towards the person who was the source of all that trauma, I returned not only to the physical life, but also to the spiritual one.Another memory popped into my mind ... The one where one of my uncles was also healed. It was in 1926. He was four years old and could not walk because he had paralysis of his legs.My grandmother, who was pregnant, took the tram to bring her to the Oratory. She entered the office where Brother André was welcoming people. Seeing her, he said to her:"What are you doing here?"And she answered:"My boy's legs are paralyzed. I come for him to be healed. "He said to her:" Go home and if you are confident, in 3 or 4 days,he will make his first steps."And he walked as he has told. My grand-mother had a lot of faith.One day when I was reading that several other miracles had been performed through the intercession of Brother André, there is one case that particularly struck me. It is that of a man who could not obtain his healing because he was in a state of adultery.It is as if our part is to ask and believe, of course, but also to avoid serious or mortal sin, as they say. It even happened that Brother André asked people to go to confession before consulting him for healing.Many years have passed since I was 16. I am still married to the same man and we have four children. For several years, I have been going to sing the praises of the Lord on Wednesday mornings in the Crypt, at this same Oratory, as part of Eucharistic celebrations, and I ask God, St. Joseph and St. Brother André, by this humble means that is song, to enter with them all the hearts of these dear pilgrims and to continue this beautiful mission of healing the body, of course, but above all that of the soul and the heart.