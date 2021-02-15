Catholic Bishops Give $50k to Abortion Advocates. The Catholic Campaign for Human Development has given nearly a quarter of a million dollars to an organization that's been partnered with Planned … More





The Catholic Campaign for Human Development has given nearly a quarter of a million dollars to an organization that's been partnered with Planned Parenthood since 2018, is actively promoting abortion, and is promoting LGBT activism as well.



Please sign the petition asking your bishop to completely withdraw from the CCHD: lifepetitions.com/…campaign-for-human-development