Clicks114
- Report
Social networks
@Dr Bobus US created to advance the NWO, so has never been on the people’s side.
That bird, has always been a progressive bird.
In the occult, that’s not an eagle but a Phoenix.
Pitifully, the Republic never was even an world Empire but just Magog, Storm Troopers, for Gog.
That bird, has always been a progressive bird.
In the occult, that’s not an eagle but a Phoenix.
Pitifully, the Republic never was even an world Empire but just Magog, Storm Troopers, for Gog.
We have no idea what's going to happen tomorrow. Stop the bold predictions.
The predictions are passing right infront of our eyes.
God continues to be and has his prophets.
God continues to be and has his prophets.
Welcome to GTV, Jimbo. :D FM Shanky-Wanky was seriously predicting the Second Coming for this past Easter. --and here we all remain.
And now, hope evaporates ...