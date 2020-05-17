Three Steps to a “Married Priesthood”

Father Antonio José De Almeida of the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná, Brazil, told IlRegno.it (April 15) that the first step toward a “married priesthood” is that a bishop comes up with reasons why he “needs” married priests.The second step would be to unite with other dioceses or regional episcopal conferences.The third step consists in presenting the request to the Holy See which then will dispense from celibacy according to Canon 1047.Almeida would also like to see what he calls “community priests,” who could be “a team of priests” with their respective families, practicing a civilian profession or not.Another option is that Francis invents an “Amazonian rite” on the model of the Greek-Catholic with married priests.However, the problem is that by then, the faithful have run away to Protestant sects because they are fed up with the paganised and secularised Catholic Church.