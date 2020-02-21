Clicks172

Transformation of a Catholic Church

Tesa
1
Church of the Augustinians in Würzburg, Germany. Picture are 1930, 1970 and 2019More
Church of the Augustinians in Würzburg, Germany.
Picture are 1930, 1970 and 2019
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Prayhard
A grievous shame, and likely all the monks are elderly and have lived through the wreckovation.
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up