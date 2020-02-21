Home
Transformation of a Catholic Church
Tesa
1
1 hour ago
Church of the Augustinians in Würzburg, Germany. Picture are 1930, 1970 and 2019
Church of the Augustinians in Würzburg, Germany.
Picture are 1930, 1970 and 2019
Prayhard
40 minutes ago
A grievous shame, and likely all the monks are elderly and have lived through the wreckovation.
