Sermo de Nativitate Christi per Horam Catholicam a Rev. Leonardo Feeney, S.J. (1942)This is a very rare recording of "The Voice of Father Leonard Feeney" on the Catholic Hour Radio Programming in the year 1942. This recording contains his address concerning the Doctrine on the Mother of God. Fr. Feeney's talk is his last on NBC Radio, and in fact, it perhaps was his best. He announced the "Report" of the Holy Gospels that tell us that Jesus Christ is the Incarnate Word Made Flesh through the Immaculate Virgin Mary. This very rare audio recording of "The Voice of Fr. Feeney" is a great ornament for any fan of Fr. Feeney, but also it can be shared with any non-Catholic who may wonder about the Divinity of Jesus Christ and His Immaculate Virgin Mother. Undoubtedly, Fr. Feeney appeals to all men to enter the One True Religion of God, that is, the Roman Catholic Church outside of which there is no salvation.