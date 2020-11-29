Clicks76
Syrian journalist Ameer Al Halbi is being hospitalized with broken nose after being beaten by French police while covering protests against Macron’s law that restricts filming of police officers. …More
Syrian journalist Ameer Al Halbi is being hospitalized with broken nose after being beaten by French police while covering protests against Macron’s law that restricts filming of police officers. Colleague comments, “Reminds me of Syrian police violence.”
I believe every county in almost every country has a Sheriff. France does and the US. A Sheriff overrides the city police in enforcing your Constitutional rights. Check to see if your Sheriff is a Constitutional Sheriff so this won’t happen to you.