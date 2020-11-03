Chant of the Mystics: Dies Irae (Prayer For The Dead) - Divine Gregorian Chant - Requiem Chant

Dies Irae translates to "Day of Wrath" and is part of the traditional roman catholic Requiem Chants (the liturgy for the Death). Basically it is known for images of Divine Judgment and the … More

Dies Irae translates to "Day of Wrath" and is part of the traditional roman catholic Requiem Chants (the liturgy for the Death). Basically it is known for images of Divine Judgment and the responsibilities for your life actions. The Chant stems from the 13th century and has a long history in endless music, art and literature.There were lots of impressive and sometimes even scary musicial compositions using this text throught the centuries (for example by Mozart). Johann Wolfgang von Goethe used the first, the sixth and the seventh stanza of the hymn in the scene "Cathedral" in the first part of his drama Faust (1808). The well-know "wrath" and "judgment" aspects are only part of the first half of the Chant, while it has a turn of redemption and hope in the middle. I tried to portrait that by changing the atmosphere of the Chant there and trying to get to the core of what it's meant to be. Also it is important, that the idea of Divine Judgment refers to the lower and fallen aspects of men, while the path of light is portray in the second half of the chant - a process that we all should go through in the course of our lifes. As always, there is a deeper hidden mystery in these chants regarding your own inner being and which isn't always be found in the litteral meaning. Singer and Production: Patrick Lenk