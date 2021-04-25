Life on the Rock - 2021-04-25 - Fr. Jordan Berghouse Fr. Jordan Berghouse shares how he’s evangelizing the Faith through the new media with his podcast, “Two Priests in a Pod…Cast.” Hosted by the … More

Life on the Rock - 2021-04-25 - Fr. Jordan Berghouse



Fr. Jordan Berghouse shares how he’s evangelizing the Faith through the new media with his podcast, “Two Priests in a Pod…Cast.” Hosted by the MFVA Friars.