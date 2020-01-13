Planned Parenthood Kills 947 Babies in Abortions Every Day, 39 Babies Every Single Hour

Planned Parenthood’s 2018-2019 annual report provides insight into its impact on society – particularly the unborn and their mothers.
According to this giant of the abortion industry, they committed 345,672 abortions in one year’s time. That means 28,806 babies were killed each month, 947 denied life every day, and 39 hearts were stilled by abortion every hour, 24/7.
Sometimes it’s difficult to put these numbers into perspective, so consider this. The total number of abortions done by Planned Parenthood in 12 months is the near equivalent of the population of Honolulu, Hawaii.
Every month, their abortion body count is equal in human loss to the fatal crash of 69 fully-loaded 747-400 wide body airplanes.
Each day, Planned Parenthood’s human carnage by abortion results in the equivalent number of over 17 www.reference.com/world-view/many-people-can… full of children.
