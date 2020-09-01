President Trump: "Joe Biden claims he has empathy for the vulnerable -- yet the party he leads supports the extreme late-term abortion of defenseless babies right up to the moment of BIRTH. Democrat … More

President Trump: "Joe Biden claims he has empathy for the vulnerable -- yet the party he leads supports the extreme late-term abortion of defenseless babies right up to the moment of BIRTH. Democrat leaders talk about moral decency, but they have no problem with stopping a baby's beating heart in the 9th month of pregnancy. Democrat politicians refuse to protect innocent life, and then they lecture us about morality and saving America's soul? Tonight, we proudly declare that all children, born and unborn, have a GOD-GIVEN RIGHT TO LIFE."