Clicks14
President Magufuli warns Tanzanians against Covid-19 vaccines. Magufuli casted doubt on the global urge to develop Cod-19 vaccine claiming that little has been done to help cure other diseases like …More
President Magufuli warns Tanzanians against Covid-19 vaccines.
Magufuli casted doubt on the global urge to develop Cod-19 vaccine claiming that little has been done to help cure other diseases like tuberculosis, HIV-Aids, malaria among other infections.
READ MORE : africanews.com/…ans-against-covid-19-vaccines/
Subscribe on our Youtube channel youtube.com/…annel/UC1_E8NeF5QHY2dtdLRBCCLA and receive all the latest news from the continent.
Africanews is available in English and French.
Website : africanews.com
Facebook : facebook.com/login/web/
Twitter : twitter.com/africanews
#AfNews
Magufuli casted doubt on the global urge to develop Cod-19 vaccine claiming that little has been done to help cure other diseases like tuberculosis, HIV-Aids, malaria among other infections.
READ MORE : africanews.com/…ans-against-covid-19-vaccines/
Subscribe on our Youtube channel youtube.com/…annel/UC1_E8NeF5QHY2dtdLRBCCLA and receive all the latest news from the continent.
Africanews is available in English and French.
Website : africanews.com
Facebook : facebook.com/login/web/
Twitter : twitter.com/africanews
#AfNews