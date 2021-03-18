President Magufuli warns Tanzanians against Covid-19 vaccines. Magufuli casted doubt on the global urge to develop Cod-19 vaccine claiming that little has been done to help cure other diseases like … More





Magufuli casted doubt on the global urge to develop Cod-19 vaccine claiming that little has been done to help cure other diseases like tuberculosis, HIV-Aids, malaria among other infections.



READ MORE :



Subscribe on our Youtube channel



Africanews is available in English and French.

Website :

Facebook :

Twitter :



#AfNews President Magufuli warns Tanzanians against Covid-19 vaccines.Magufuli casted doubt on the global urge to develop Cod-19 vaccine claiming that little has been done to help cure other diseases like tuberculosis, HIV-Aids, malaria among other infections.READ MORE : africanews.com/…ans-against-covid-19-vaccines/ Subscribe on our Youtube channel youtube.com/…annel/UC1_E8NeF5QHY2dtdLRBCCLA and receive all the latest news from the continent.Africanews is available in English and French.Website : africanews.com Facebook : facebook.com/login/web/ Twitter : twitter.com/africanews