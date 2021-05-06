Militants storm village in Burkina Faso, kill 30 people | SW NEWS | 248 The African nation of Burkina Faso has witnessed yet another deadly attack and this time at least 30 innocent people have lost … More

The African nation of Burkina Faso has witnessed yet another deadly attack and this time at least 30 innocent people have lost their lives. On Monday May 3, militants attacked the village of Kodyel to wreak revenge on communities where men have volunteered to help the army flush out insurgents. Indian Catholics join marathon rosary seeking divine help amid pandemic crisis Joining the Holy Father, Catholics in India have started a month-long marathon recital of the rosary invoking divine aid to save them from the scourge of the second wave of the pandemic. Thousands are dying in India without adequate medical attention and facilities as the nation’s public healthcare system buckles from the surging COVID cases. Bishop-elect of Sudan recovering from gun wounds offers pain for conversion of sinners The bishop-elect of Rumbek diocese in South Sudan Monsignor Christian Carlassare, who is recovering from gunshot wounds in both legs, has sent a message of gratitude and prayers to his flock. The youngest Italian priest to be named as bishop, Msgr Carlassare was shot at in the early hours of Sunday, April 25. Later he was transferred to Nairobi, Kenya, for better treatment. US bishop speaks out against controversial Equality Act In the US state of Texas, a Catholic bishop has spoken out against the controversial Equality Act which forces female sportspersons to compete against males identifying as women and mandates doctors to provide sex-change surgeries even if it goes against their religious convictions. Virtual event to bring believers closer to the Guardian of the Holy Family In order to bring people closer to St Joseph during the special year dedicated to the saint, a virtual three-day summit will be held from September 30 to October 3 and it will be hosted by Deacon Steve Greco of the Spirit Filled Hearts Ministry. The event titled ‘Our Spiritual Father: Pilgrimage to the Heart of St Joseph’ is expected to be one of the largest gatherings of Catholics in the US. UK Down's syndrome abortion case heads to High Court Coming as a ray of hope to pro-life supporters in Britain, the London High Court will hear the case over a clause in the current law that allows women to undergo an abortion if the baby is diagnosed with Down's Syndrome. Heidi Crowter, of Coventry, who has the condition, and Máire Lea-Wilson from Brentford, west London, whose son too has Down’s Syndrome, has challenged the current law stating it is unfair. Pope Francis writes preface of book dedicated to Servant of God Rosario Livatino Holy Father Pope Francis has written the preface of a book on Servant of God, Rosario Angelo Livatino, an Italian judge who was shot dead “in hatred of the faith” by the mafia in 1990. The book authored by Vincenzo Bertolone entitled “Rosario Angelo Livatino. Nazareth’s Basilica of the Annunciation hosts rosary for expectant women, unborn babies Leading the global rosary marathon on May 4, the Basilica of the Annunciation in Nazareth in the Holy Land hosted a rosary service for all expectant mothers and their unborn babies. Faithful from around the globe joined the special occasion when the rosary was recited at the spot of the Annunciation, where the Archangel Gabriel proclaimed the good news to the Virgin Mary.