Clicks16

Mass For Shut Ins 29th Sunday in Ordinary Time October 18, 2020

fatherjeffrey
Mass For Shut Ins for the 29th Sunday in Ordinary Time October 18, 2020. Fr. Jim Korda, celebrant; Ron Puhalla, lector/cantor.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up