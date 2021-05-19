Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-05-18 - Fr. Mitch Pacwa discusses how to handle times of spiritual desolation in our lives, and how St. Ignatius of Loyola reminds us that they … More

Fr. Mitch Pacwa discusses how to handle times of spiritual desolation in our lives, and how St. Ignatius of Loyola reminds us that they will eventually end and be replaced with consolation through the working of the Holy Spirit.