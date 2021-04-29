Clicks4
Year of St. Joseph and The 60th Anniversary of the Diocese of Baton Rouge catholiclifetvbatonrouge We encourage each of you to actively participate in the various events, activities and liturgies
We encourage each of you to actively participate in the various events, activities and liturgies planned throughout this festive season, as we follow the heart of St. Joseph, rejoice in the blessings of our faith-filled community, and offer thanksgiving to God for 60 years of vitality as the Diocese of Baton Rouge. ------------------ catholiclifetv.org
