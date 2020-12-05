May the Bread of Angels Become bread for mankind; The Bread of Heaven puts All foreshadowings to an end; Oh, thing miraculous! The body of the Lord will nourish the poor, the poor, the servile, and … More

May the Bread of Angels

Become bread for mankind;

The Bread of Heaven puts

All foreshadowings to an end;

Oh, thing miraculous!

The body of the Lord will nourish

the poor, the poor,

the servile, and the humble.