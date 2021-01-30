Blessed Maria Bolognesi - January 30 Maria Bolognesi (1924-80), an Italian laywoman who devoted her life to the service of the poor and the sick, was beatified in Rovigo, a northeastern Italian city … More

Blessed Maria Bolognesi - January 30



Maria Bolognesi (1924-80), an Italian laywoman who devoted her life to the service of the poor and the sick, was beatified in Rovigo, a northeastern Italian city of 50,000, on September 7, 2013.

Cardinal Angelo Amato, prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, presided at the beatification.

An illegitimate child, Blessed Maria Bolognesi grew up in abject poverty and had only a second-grade education. Vatican Radio described her father as abusive and her mother as blasphemous. She suffered demonic temptations, had profound mystical experiences, and devoted herself to the service of the poor, orphans, and the sick.

Blessed Maria Bolognesi “spent all of her life in service to others, especially the poor and sick, enduring great suffering in profound union with the passion of Christ,” Pope Francis said following his September 8 Angelus address. “We give thanks to God for her testimony to the Gospel!”

Prayer to the Holy Trinity

to obtain a grace through the intercession of

Blessed Maria Bolognesi

Lord God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit,

I thank you for having made Your light shine upon

Your humble servant Maria Bolognesi

Who was a sublime example of charity and patience,

who generously participated in Your sufferings,

who loved You so much and worked,

for Your glory and the salvation of souls.

We ask You to glorify her here on Earth

And grant us through her intercession

the grace we desire.

(Three Glory Be’s)



With Ecclesiastical approval

Lucio Soravito de Franceschi

Bishop of Adria-Rovigo



For information or to communicate graces received write to:

Centro Maria Bolognesi

Via Giovanni Tasso, 49

45100 Rovigo, Italy

Email: centro@mariabolognesi.it