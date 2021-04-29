Francis Publishes United Nations Motu Proprio

Francis released an April 29 Motu proprio on preventing and combating corruption.It requires from persons holding financial positions in the Vatican – from cardinals to lay executive personnel – to sign every two years a declaration that, among others• they have not been convicted of a crime• they are not the subject of pending criminal proceedings• they don't hold property in countries with high risk of money laundering and tax evasion, and in sectors contrary to the Church's Social Doctrine.The Secretariat for the Economy is allowed to verify the veracity of the written declarations - the question remains how.All employees are prohibited to accept gifts worth more than €40. The reason for the Motu proprio is the Holy See's adherence to Merida Convention, the United Nations Convention against Corruption. The Holy See is not a member of the UN.This means that Francis is transforming the Vatican more and more into a normal secular state, something his predecessors have always tried to avoid.